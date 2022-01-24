On Air: The Search for Accountability
Former Tour de France champ Bernal hospitalized after crash

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 1:11 pm
BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was taken to a hospital in stable condition Monday after a training crash in Colombia, his team said.

In a brief statement, the Ineos Grenadiers team said the 25-year-old Colombian rider was conscious when arriving at the hospital but did not disclose details of his injuries.

“He is stable and undergoing further assessment,” the team said, adding that Bernal was taking part in a training camp near his hometown.

According to several media reports, Bernal was involved in a collision with a public transport bus and will undergo surgery for suspected fractures.

In addition to the 2019 Tour de France, Bernal also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

