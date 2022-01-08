Trending:
Forrest scores 27 to carry FAU past Marshall 90-77

The Associated Press
January 8, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Michael Forrest had a season-high 27 points as Florida Atlantic beat Marshall 90-77 on Saturday night.

Alijah Martin had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 1-0 Conference USA). Giancarlo Rosado added 11 points. Bryan Greenlee had seven points and 10 assists.

Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-8, 0-2), whose losing streak reached five games. Taevion Kinsey added 20 points and six assists. Mikel Beyers had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

