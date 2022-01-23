Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Forsberg stops 35 shots as Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

NICOLE KRAFT
January 23, 2022 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14 after going 0-2-1 in four games in between.

Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzilikins had 31 saves. The Blue Jackets lost for the third time in four games overall, and third straight at home.

Zub put Ottawa on the board with a wrister from just inside the blueline at 7:59 of the first.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Kuraly tied it with 34 seconds left in the opening period, deflecting Jakub Voracek’s shot from the right circle.

Ottawa then pulled ahead when Stützle outskated Zach Werenski and slipped a backhander over Merzlikins with 3:58 left in the second.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Calgary on Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey