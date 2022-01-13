Fort Wayne 62, Detroit 60

DETROIT (5-8)

Akec 7-17 0-0 15, Isiani 3-7 0-0 8, Davis 6-19 2-3 17, Harvey 1-3 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Waterman 4-8 3-3 12, Johnson 2-8 1-1 6, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 6-7 60.

FORT WAYNE (8-7)

Kpedi 4-8 1-2 9, Planutis 3-8 0-0 9, Chong Qui 4-7 0-0 10, Godfrey 2-6 3-4 9, Pipkins 2-9 3-4 7, Billups 1-7 0-0 3, Peterson 3-6 0-0 9, DeJurnett 2-2 2-2 6, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 9-12 62.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-29 (Davis 3-11, Isiani 2-5, Akec 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Waterman 1-5, Harvey 0-1, Phillips 0-1), Fort Wayne 11-34 (Peterson 3-5, Planutis 3-8, Chong Qui 2-4, Godfrey 2-6, Billups 1-7, Pipkins 0-4). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Detroit 38 (Akec 15), Fort Wayne 29 (Kpedi 10). Assists_Detroit 14 (Davis 6), Fort Wayne 14 (Godfrey 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 14, Fort Wayne 16. A_1,113 (13,000).

