Foster leads Howard against South Carolina State after 27-point performance

Howard Bison (8-9, 2-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-11, 2-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Kyle Foster scored 27 points in Howard’s 75-74 overtime victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 on their home court. South Carolina State is the MEAC leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Deaquan Williams averaging 2.9.

The Bison are 2-2 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 1-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Bison square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Jemal Davis is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Foster is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.6 points. William Settle is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

