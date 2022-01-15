Fresno St. 73, UNLV 68

FRESNO ST. (12-4)

Robinson 7-18 9-11 24, Campbell 4-7 0-2 9, Hill 4-6 2-2 10, Holland 5-8 3-3 16, Colimerio 3-3 0-0 6, Stroud 1-5 3-3 6, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Meah 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 17-21 73.

UNLV (9-7)

Hamm 5-6 1-1 14, Jo.Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 9-19 2-3 24, McCabe 2-9 0-0 5, Williams 4-11 7-10 15, Iwuakor 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 2, Nuga 1-2 0-0 3, Webster 1-2 0-0 3, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-14 68.

Halftime_Fresno St. 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 6-16 (Holland 3-6, Campbell 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Stroud 1-3, Ballard 0-1, Yap 0-1), UNLV 10-30 (Hamilton 4-10, Hamm 3-3, Nuga 1-1, Webster 1-2, McCabe 1-7, Jo.Baker 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Fresno St. 30 (Robinson 11), UNLV 26 (Hamm 8). Assists_Fresno St. 8 (Hill 3), UNLV 11 (McCabe 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 16, UNLV 21. A_4,976 (18,776).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.