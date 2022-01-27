Trending:
Friday IV lifts E. Illinois over UT Martin 58-53

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 11:35 pm
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Sammy Friday IV posted 13 points as Eastern Illinois broke its 10-game losing streak, narrowly defeating UT Martin 58-53 on Thursday night.

Kejuan Clements had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (3-17, 1-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Paul Bizimana added four blocks.

UT Martin totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Bernie Andre had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-14, 3-6). KK Curry added 16 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

