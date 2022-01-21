Trending:
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:00 pm
EAST

American International 4, Sacred Heart 2

Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 5, 2OT

Harvard 4, St. Lawrence 1

Boston U. 7, Canisius 4

Merrimack 3, Mass.-Lowell 1

Union 3, Brown 1

UMass 3, Northeastern 2

Providence 7, Boston College 0

Quinnipiac 5, Colgate 1

Yale 5, Rensselaer 3

Vermont 2, Boston U. 1, OT

Princeton 5, Cornell 4

Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 1

Niagara 5, Rochester Institute of Technology 3

New Hampshire 3, UConn 1

Holy Cross 3, Army 1

Air Force 5, Mercyhurst 2

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 4, Michigan St. 1

W. Michigan 4, North Dakota 1

