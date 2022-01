BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 76, Harford Tech 57

Elkton 64, Bel Air 45

Kent Island 63, Queen Annes County 48

Lansdowne 51, Towson 47

Patterson Mill 74, North East 43

Randallstown 72, Baltimore Chesapeake 35

South Carroll 57, Century 44

Westminster 68, Liberty 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

