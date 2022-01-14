Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Forest Park 60, Digital Harbor 13

Glen Burnie 54, Old Mill 46

McDonough 39, Patuxent 27

Northeast – AA 50, Annapolis 20

Pikesville 87, Patapsco 13

Randallstown 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 33

Severna Park 29, Broadneck 25

Westminster 58, Liberty 53

Wootton 41, Richard Montgomery 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.