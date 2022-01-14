Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Forest Park 60, Digital Harbor 13
Glen Burnie 54, Old Mill 46
McDonough 39, Patuxent 27
Northeast – AA 50, Annapolis 20
Pikesville 87, Patapsco 13
Randallstown 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 33
Severna Park 29, Broadneck 25
Westminster 58, Liberty 53
Wootton 41, Richard Montgomery 39
