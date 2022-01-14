Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50

Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59

Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43

Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54

Broad Run 63, Dominion 51

Dan River 63, William Campbell 62

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44

Grassfield 72, Hickory 48

Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41

Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52

Honaker 65, Council 27

Hopewell 80, Prince George 65

        Read more: Sports News

Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19

Independence 59, Briar Woods 46

James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36

Marion 67, Tazewell 46

Maury 56, Norview 38

Millbrook 66, James Wood 61

Northside 86, Franklin County 38

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Patriot 53, Battlefield 52

Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45

Pulaski County 69, Salem 56

Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54

Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50

Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51

Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|13 Ivanti Elevate 2022
1|14 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi