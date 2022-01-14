Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50
Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59
Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43
Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54
Broad Run 63, Dominion 51
Dan River 63, William Campbell 62
Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44
Grassfield 72, Hickory 48
Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41
Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52
Honaker 65, Council 27
Hopewell 80, Prince George 65
Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19
Independence 59, Briar Woods 46
James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36
Marion 67, Tazewell 46
Maury 56, Norview 38
Millbrook 66, James Wood 61
Northside 86, Franklin County 38
Patriot 53, Battlefield 52
Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45
Pulaski County 69, Salem 56
Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54
Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50
Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59
Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51
Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
