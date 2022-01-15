Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 62, Cedar Springs 60
Allegan 67, Paw Paw 62
Allen Park 58, Wyandotte Roosevelt 54
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 55, Dearborn Divine Child 52
Battle Creek Harper Creek 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 41
Bay City All Saints 41, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 38
Beaverton 51, Gladwin 47
Belleville 62, Livonia Franklin 32
Benzie Central 64, Frankfort 38
Big Rapids 60, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Birmingham Brother Rice 45, St. Mary’s Prep 43
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 64, Novi Christian 37
Bloomingdale 63, Marcellus 56
Bridgman 70, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 35
Brooklyn Columbia Central 58, Hillsdale 43
Brownstown Woodhaven 72, Gibraltar Carlson 50
Buckley 76, Kingsley 56
Burton Bendle 95, Flint International 91
Burton Genesee Christian 67, Morrice 30
Byron Center 63, Greenville 41
Cadillac 57, Petoskey 46
Canton 62, Plymouth 48
Carrollton 62, Millington 45
Cass City 64, Vassar 61
Cassopolis 73, Bangor 15
Centreville 67, Mendon 17
Charlotte 58, Eaton Rapids 41
Chelsea 68, Adrian 60
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 70, Detroit Cristo Rey 27
Clinton 56, Dundee 54
Coldwater 66, Jackson Northwest 42
Coopersville 54, Fruitport 45
Corunna 46, Ortonville Brandon 42
Croswell-Lexington 60, Imlay City 51
Dearborn 70, Westland John Glenn 48
Dearborn Edsel Ford 62, Southgate Anderson 53
Dearborn Fordson 43, Wayne Memorial 35
Deckerville 51, Kingston 49
Detroit Cass Tech 76, Detroit Pershing 48
Detroit Catholic Central 60, Warren De La Salle 50
Detroit Cody 62, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 39
Detroit HFA 63, Detroit Mumford 55
Detroit Renaissance 85, Detroit Southeastern 47
Detroit Western Intl 97, Detroit Davis 10
Durand 52, Chesaning 47
Eau Claire 104, Covert 55
Edwardsburg 66, Vicksburg 46
Flat Rock 51, Milan 36
Fraser 43, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39
Freeland 62, Frankenmuth 40
Fremont 57, Howard City Tri-County 39
Grand Haven 65, Caledonia 48
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 75, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 36
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 52, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 87, Hopkins 61
Grand Rapids Northview 86, Lowell 50
Grand Rapids West Catholic 70, Allendale 47
Grandville 51, East Kentwood 46
Grandville Calvin Christian 70, Wyoming Godwin Heights 68
Grant 66, Newaygo 59
Grosse Ile 48, Airport 45
Hannahville Indian 66, Mackinac Island 34
Hartland 50, Brighton 42
Hemlock 59, St. Louis 44
Holland 68, Grand Rapids Union 43
Holland Christian 56, Spring Lake 54, 2OT
Holland West Ottawa 45, Jenison 40
Houghton 79, Dollar Bay 44
Howell 54, Novi 51
Hudson 49, Blissfield 44
Hudsonville Unity Christian 66, Hamilton 34
Iron Mountain 48, Gwinn 40
Kalamazoo Christian 54, Galesburg-Augusta 26
Kalamazoo Hackett 65, Delton Kellogg 39
Kelloggsville 77, Sparta 61
Kent City Algoma Christian 46, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 36
Kinde-North Huron 55, Genesee 46
L’Anse Creuse 85, Eastpointe East Detroit 45
Lake Odessa Lakewood 59, Lansing Christian 38
Lansing Catholic 55, Portland 52
Lansing Sexton 39, Ionia 35
Lapeer 70, Bay City Western 47
Lawton 45, Fennville 43, OT
Lincoln Park 52, Taylor 36
Linden 45, Fenton 42
Livingston Christian 82, Wixom Christian 49
Livonia Stevenson 82, Livonia Churchill 34
Madison Heights Lamphere 71, Hazel Park 45
Madison Heights Madison 66, Center Line 22
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 61, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 37
Marshall 60, Jackson Lumen Christi 32
Martin 50, Gobles 42
Melvindale 54, Garden City 36
Memphis 45, Marlette 44
Milford 57, Walled Lake Western 47
Monroe Jefferson 58, Riverview 44
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 57, New Boston Huron 55
Morley-Stanwood 71, Hesperia 53
Mount Pleasant 73, Flint Powers 31
Muskegon 82, Wyoming 59
Muskegon Heights 58, Manistee 37
Muskegon Mona Shores 59, Zeeland East 39
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 64, Muskegon Orchard View 56
Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 34
New Buffalo 102, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50
New Lothrop 54, Montrose 46
Niles Brandywine 48, Buchanan 47
Northville 48, Salem 44
Norway 61, Bark River-Harris 22
Notre Dame Prep 46, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 45
Olivet 60, Stockbridge 47
Onaway 73, Mackinaw City 61
Onekama 67, Leland 21
Onsted 56, Ida 33
Otsego 52, Plainwell 31
Parchment 70, South Haven 44
Parma Western 51, Hastings 42
Peck 50, Akron-Fairgrove 47
Port Huron 36, Marysville 29
Reese 64, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 50
Richmond 51, Almont 49
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 67, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42
Rockford 56, Hudsonville 54
Romeo 57, New Haven 43
Romulus 87, Redford Thurston 48
Saginaw Swan Valley 64, Birch Run 54
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55, Midland Bullock Creek 54
Saranac 47, Wyoming Lee 34
South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Northern 31
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 72, Sterling Heights 34
St. Clair Shores South Lake 55, St. Clair 51
Standish-Sterling 65, Ithaca 55
Taylor Trillium Academy 84, Taylor Prep 27
Three Rivers 47, Sturgis 45
Utica Eisenhower 70, Grosse Pointe North 68
Vermontville Maple Valley 42, Leslie 36
Warren Cousino HS 57, Utica 50
Warren Fitzgerald 39, Warren Woods Tower 38
Warren Lincoln 76, Clinton Township Clintondale 43
Warren Michigan Collegiate 59, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 52
Webberville 81, Flint Hamady 77
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 59, Tawas 49
West Michigan Aviation 50, Zion Christian 25
White Cloud 49, Lakeview 37
White Lake Lakeland 64, Waterford Kettering 18
White Pigeon 65, Hartford 63
Yale 65, Algonac 43
Zeeland West 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belding vs. Comstock Park, ccd.
Byron vs. Mount Morris, ccd.
Caro vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.
Caseville vs. Owendale-Gagetown, ccd.
Essexville Garber vs. Bay City John Glenn, ccd.
Goodrich vs. Lake Fenton, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. GR Sacred Heart, ccd.
North Branch vs. Armada, ccd.
Otisville Lakeville vs. Ovid-Elsie, ccd.
Owosso vs. Clio, ccd.
Perry vs. Bath, ccd.
Saginaw Nouvel vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, ccd.
Saline Washtenaw Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.
Saugatuck vs. Holland Black River, ccd.
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Port Huron Northern, ccd.
Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Roseville, ccd.
Suttons Bay vs. Maple City Glen Lake, ccd.
Ypsilanti vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
