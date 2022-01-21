Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 9:36 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 55, Howard 43

C. Milton Wright 86, Bel Air 47

Clear Spring 42, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 40

Dematha 89, Bishop Ireton, Va. 56

Edgewood 43, Harford Tech 41

Frederick 82, Tuscarora 77

Hereford 58, Sparrows Point 41

Huntingtown 63, Patuxent 41

Kenwood 67, Catonsville 53

Manchester Valley 66, Liberty 58

Mountain Ridge 68, Northern Garrett 52

New Town 92, Patapsco 33

Oakdale 73, Thomas Johnson 65

Parkville 78, Pikesville 41

Stephen Decatur 77, Washington 45

Walt Whitman 52, Poolesville 42

Western STES 39, Lansdowne 36

Wilde Lake 78, Oakland Mills 59

Woodlawn 64, Eastern Tech 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

