Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 33, John R. Lewis 27
Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36
Eastside 66, Thomas Walker 50
Hanover 55, Atlee 12
J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14
Millbrook 72, Fauquier 46
Mills Godwin 54, John Marshall 33
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Holston 40
Ridgeview 62, Central – Wise 50
Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 39
Sherando 54, Liberty-Bealeton 20
Skyline 50, Manassas Park 35
Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38
Strasburg 41, Page County 32
Union 59, Lee High 40
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
