Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 33, John R. Lewis 27

Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36

Eastside 66, Thomas Walker 50

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Hanover 55, Atlee 12

J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14

Millbrook 72, Fauquier 46

Mills Godwin 54, John Marshall 33

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Holston 40

Ridgeview 62, Central – Wise 50

Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 39

Sherando 54, Liberty-Bealeton 20

        Read more: Sports News

Skyline 50, Manassas Park 35

Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38

Strasburg 41, Page County 32

Union 59, Lee High 40

Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Jan 21st.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey