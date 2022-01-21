Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 61, John Champe 48
Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28
Clarke County 51, Luray 34
Dematha, Md. 89, Bishop Ireton 56
Fluvanna 68, Goochland 49
Henrico 67, Armstrong 54
Hermitage 69, Maggie L. Walker GS 32
John R. Lewis 61, Annandale 57
Lancaster 66, Washington & Lee 63
Liberty Heights, N.C. 62, Miller School 47
Lightridge 57, Park View-Sterling 40
Loudoun Valley 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 32
Manassas Park 70, Skyline 69
Marion 80, Richlands 58
Orange County 55, Louisa 41
Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 91, Hidden Valley 54
Poca, W.Va. 57, Graham 27
Potomac Falls 60, Independence 59
R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37
Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47
St. Christopher’s 51, Woodberry Forest 46
Stone Bridge 67, Briar Woods 61
Tuscarora 61, Dominion 48
Varina 77, Highland Springs 54
Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 37
Woodgrove 46, Riverside 34
