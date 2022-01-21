Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 9:31 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 61, John Champe 48

Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28

Clarke County 51, Luray 34

Dematha, Md. 89, Bishop Ireton 56

Fluvanna 68, Goochland 49

Henrico 67, Armstrong 54

Hermitage 69, Maggie L. Walker GS 32

John R. Lewis 61, Annandale 57

Lancaster 66, Washington & Lee 63

Liberty Heights, N.C. 62, Miller School 47

Lightridge 57, Park View-Sterling 40

Loudoun Valley 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 32

Manassas Park 70, Skyline 69

Marion 80, Richlands 58

Orange County 55, Louisa 41

Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 91, Hidden Valley 54

Poca, W.Va. 57, Graham 27

Potomac Falls 60, Independence 59

R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37

Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47

St. Christopher’s 51, Woodberry Forest 46

Stone Bridge 67, Briar Woods 61

Tuscarora 61, Dominion 48

Varina 77, Highland Springs 54

Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 37

Woodgrove 46, Riverside 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

