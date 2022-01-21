Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 81, North County 43
Catonsville 63, Kenwood 20
Chopticon 43, Leonardtown 41
Clarksburg 64, Quince Orchard 24
Glenelg 52, Long Reach 9
Great Mills 60, St. Charles 48
Hammond 51, Marriotts Ridge 42
Keyser, W.Va. 56, Fort Hill 50, OT
Manchester Valley 44, Liberty 34
Meade 57, Pasadena Chesapeake 37
Middletown 46, Catoctin 43
New Town 52, Patapsco 7
North Hagerstown 53, Linganore 47
North Point 87, La Plata 11
Perry Hall 41, Franklin 36
Pikesville 70, Parkville 21
Pocomoke 53, Crisfield 19
Potomac School, Va. 54, Holton Arms 12
Randallstown 46, Overlea 43
River Hill 52, Mt. Hebron 49
Severna Park 42, Crofton 32
South River 60, Annapolis 15
Towson 47, Baltimore Chesapeake 9
Westminster 40, South Carroll 32
Wicomico 54, Snow Hill 26
Wootton 72, Northwood 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Providence Christian vs. Odyssey Charter, Del., ccd.
Sherwood vs. Magruder, ppd.
