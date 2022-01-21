Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:33 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 81, North County 43

Catonsville 63, Kenwood 20

Chopticon 43, Leonardtown 41

Clarksburg 64, Quince Orchard 24

Glenelg 52, Long Reach 9

Great Mills 60, St. Charles 48

Hammond 51, Marriotts Ridge 42

Keyser, W.Va. 56, Fort Hill 50, OT

Manchester Valley 44, Liberty 34

Meade 57, Pasadena Chesapeake 37

Middletown 46, Catoctin 43

New Town 52, Patapsco 7

North Hagerstown 53, Linganore 47

North Point 87, La Plata 11

Perry Hall 41, Franklin 36

Pikesville 70, Parkville 21

Pocomoke 53, Crisfield 19

Potomac School, Va. 54, Holton Arms 12

Randallstown 46, Overlea 43

River Hill 52, Mt. Hebron 49

Severna Park 42, Crofton 32

South River 60, Annapolis 15

Towson 47, Baltimore Chesapeake 9

Westminster 40, South Carroll 32

Wicomico 54, Snow Hill 26

Wootton 72, Northwood 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Providence Christian vs. Odyssey Charter, Del., ccd.

Sherwood vs. Magruder, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

