Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 68, Denbigh 5
Broadwater Academy 36, Gateway Christian 13
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 39
Deep Run 31, Mills Godwin 29
Glen Allen 62, Hermitage 37
Hampton 68, Warwick 39
J.I. Burton 50, Rye Cove 26
Norfolk Academy 69, Frank Cox 20
Norview 73, Booker T. Washington 31
Phoebus 62, Heritage-Newport News 56, OT
Princess Anne 80, Bayside 23
St. Catherine’s 52, Collegiate-Richmond 31
StoneBridge School 43, Portsmouth Christian 32
Tallwood 46, Kellam 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
