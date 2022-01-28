Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 56, Isle of Wight Academy 29
Collegiate-Richmond 56, St. Christopher’s 54
Cosby 47, Manchester 46
Deep Run 72, Mills Godwin 61
Fork Union Prep 57, Trinity Episcopal 52
Glen Allen 71, Hermitage 38
Highland Springs 60, Armstrong 52
Hopewell 58, Thomas Dale 53
Kecoughtan 51, Menchville 49
Kellam 59, Tallwood 50
Lloyd Bird 76, George Wythe-Richmond 47
Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 70
Monacan 78, Powhatan 50
Nansemond River 71, Grassfield 70, OT
Norfolk Academy 57, Frank Cox 43
Norview 55, Booker T. Washington 40
Tabb 50, Yorktown 43
Varina 69, Henrico 27
Western Branch 84, Great Bridge 53
Woodside 109, Gloucester 31
