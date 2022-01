BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Delmar, Del. 50, Salisbury 31

Patterson 78, Digital Harbor 25

Stephen Decatur 65, Pocomoke 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annapolis vs. Broadneck, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Old Mill vs. South River, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.