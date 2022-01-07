Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic and Miami G Tyler Herro an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on Jan. 5.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated S Javon Hagan from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Rex Burkhead to a contract etension through the 2022 season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DL Dawuane Smoot from injured reserve. Activated OL Jared Hocker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated C Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Diontae Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Buddy Johnson on injured reserve. Signed G Nate Gilliam to the practice squad. Released WRs Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated CB Aubry Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Tanner Hudson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned RW Buddy Robinson from taxi squad to San Diego (AHL). Recalled G Olle Eriksson from San Diego.

BOSTONS BRUINS — Recalled RW Steven Fogarty and G Troy Grosenick from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Ethan Prow and Fs Ryan MacInnis and Brett Murray to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Ended RW Brett Connolly’s suspension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned Ds Scott Harrington and Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz and D Kevin Bahl to Utica (AHL). Recalled F A.J. Greer and D Colton White to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned RW Logan Shaw from the taxi squad to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson and C Brett Seney from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Adam Brooks to Henderson (AHL) for conditioning. Returned G Dylan Ferguson to Henderson.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Cameron Schilling.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed LW Brandon Pirri to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released G Michael Murphy from an amateur tryout contract (AHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Jordan Henry to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed LW P.C. Labrie to a standard player contract.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired LW Cedric Lacroix.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Vicente Reyes and MF Jonantan Villal, pending their league federation approval.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed Ds Steven Beitashour and Drew Moore to one-year contracts.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Raheem Edwards to a three-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed MF César Araújo from Montevideo Wanderers Fútbol Club of Uruguay’s Liga Profesional de Primera División on a three-year contract, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.