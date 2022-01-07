On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 5:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic and Miami G Tyler Herro an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on Jan. 5.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated S Javon Hagan from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Rex Burkhead to a contract etension through the 2022 season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DL Dawuane Smoot from injured reserve. Activated OL Jared Hocker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated C Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Diontae Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Buddy Johnson on injured reserve. Signed G Nate Gilliam to the practice squad. Released WRs Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated CB Aubry Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Tanner Hudson.

        Read more: Sports News

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned RW Buddy Robinson from taxi squad to San Diego (AHL). Recalled G Olle Eriksson from San Diego.

BOSTONS BRUINS — Recalled RW Steven Fogarty and G Troy Grosenick from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Ethan Prow and Fs Ryan MacInnis and Brett Murray to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Ended RW Brett Connolly’s suspension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned Ds Scott Harrington and Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz and D Kevin Bahl to Utica (AHL). Recalled F A.J. Greer and D Colton White to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned RW Logan Shaw from the taxi squad to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson and C Brett Seney from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Adam Brooks to Henderson (AHL) for conditioning. Returned G Dylan Ferguson to Henderson.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Cameron Schilling.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed LW Brandon Pirri to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released G Michael Murphy from an amateur tryout contract (AHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Jordan Henry to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed LW P.C. Labrie to a standard player contract.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired LW Cedric Lacroix.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Vicente Reyes and MF Jonantan Villal, pending their league federation approval.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed Ds Steven Beitashour and Drew Moore to one-year contracts.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Raheem Edwards to a three-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed MF César Araújo from Montevideo Wanderers Fútbol Club of Uruguay’s Liga Profesional de Primera División on a three-year contract, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct check on Super Hornet aboard aircraft carrier in Philippine Sea