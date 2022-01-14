Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Scott Thorman manager of the Omaha (Triple-A East), Duane Johnson pitching coach, Brian Buchanan hitting coach, Tommy Shields bench coach, Ryan Powers assistant hitting coach, James Stone athletic trainer, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach and Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations, Chris Widger manager Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central), Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Christian Colon assistant hitting coach, Mike Jirschele bench coach, Danny Accola athletic trainer, C.J. Mikkelsen strength and conditioning coach, Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations, Brooks Conrad manager of Quad Cities (High-A Central), Seteve Luebber pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, David Noworyta assistant hitting coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer, Kevin Kuntz assistant coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations, Tony Peña Jr. manager Columbia (Low-A East), John Habyan pitching coach, Jesus Azuaje hitting coach, Chris Nelson assistant hitting coach, Glenn Hubbard bench coach, Nevan Dominguez athletic trainer, Christian Andreas coordinator of clubhouse operations, Omar Ramirez manager of Surprise Royals, Carlos Martinez and Mark Davis co-pitching coaches, Julio Pimentel rehab pitching coach, Ramon Castro hitting coach, Miguel Bernard and Alex Liddi assistant hitting coaches, Andre David bench coach, Matt Schmidt assistant coach, Joey Manana strength and conditioning coach, Kazuma Fukuzimi athletic trainer, Todd Jansen coordinator of clubhouse operations, Ramón Martínez and Sergio De Luna managers of Dominican Royals, Rafael Feliz and Jose Veras pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit and Fernando Martinez hitting coaches, Onil Joseph and Quilvio Veras bench coaches, Marcos Sierra strength and conditioning coach, David Archer athletic trainer and Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Brad Ausmus bench coach, Tommy Everidge hitting coach, Chris Cron assistant hitting coach, Darren Bush third base/run prevention coach, Eric Martins first base/infield coach, Mike Aldrete quality control coach, Scott Emerson pitching coach and Marcus Jensen bullpen coach.

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee, RHP Ryan O’Reilly, and RHP Taylor Spring to contract extensions.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Harrison DiNicola and UT Craig Massey.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Pedro Gonzalez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant $15,000 for using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with an NBA security interview after a game against Portland on Jan. 10.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Malcolm Hill to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed G Xavier Moon to a 10-day contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed Israel Mukuamu on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad. Reinstated DB Josh Jackson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted DT Damion Square and G Lester Cotton to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Gerrid Doaks to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Reinstated DE Tashawn Bower, DBs Camryn Bynum and

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DBs De’Vante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross, DT Daniel Ekuale and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB James Pierre on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Released WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated G Kyle Fuller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended New York Islander F Ross Johnston three games without pay for an illegal check to the head in a game against New Jersey on Jan. 13.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released LW Gregory Hofmann.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived G Alex Stalock.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned C Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte (AHL) from the taxi squad. Loaned F Owen Tippett for Charlotte. Signed G Evan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, two-way contract and designated him to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond, LW Matt Boldy and C Connor Dewar from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned LW Nolan Foote to Utica (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko and D Mason Millman to Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated RW Alexei Toropchenko and D Calle Rosen for assignment taxi squad. Placed RW Pavel Buchnevich on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol list.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Alexei Melnichuk and RW Nick Merkley to San Jose (AHL) from loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Traded C Stephen Harper to Tucson. Recalled G Daniel Mannella from Tulsa (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned F Derek Gentile to South Carolina (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed LW Alex Kile to a standard player contract (SPC).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Ian Mckinnon and D Andrew Peski from Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Michael Lee from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned LW Rile McKay to Indy (ECHL) from loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed G Zachary Bouthillier, C Patrick Shea and D Nathaniel Kallen to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Returned D Austin Osmanski to Worcester (ECHL) from loan. Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Frank Hora to a standard player contract (SPC).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed D Ryan DaSilva to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled F Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Brandon Kasel to a standard player contract (SPC). Released G David Tomeo from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Pascal Laberge to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Marcus McIvor to Ontario (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

INDY FUEL — Acquired D Keoni Texeira from Rockford (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Loaned D Zach Malatesta to Providence (AHL).

TUCSON OILERS — Loaned D Mike Mckee to San Diego (AHL) and D Ryan Dasilva to Tucson (AHL). Acquired Ds Alex Pommerville and G Jimmy Poreda. Released G Rob Mattison from emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Loaned D Mike Mckee to San Diego (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Ryan Orgel from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired D Nate Clurman.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired D David Drake.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Lukas Renard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Austin Osmanski.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Bobby Shuttleworth to a one-year contract.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded MF Kellyn Acosta to LAFC for guaranteed allocation money (GAM) and other performance-based incentives.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed G Brady Scott and Ds Jalil Anibaba and Jake Morris to one-year contracts.

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed D Nick Hagglund to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed CB Christopher McVey to a three-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Diego Chara to a three-year contract extension.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Axel Kei to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDER FC — Traded priority for D Jake Morris to the Columbus Crew in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and other possible performance-based incentives.

SPORTING KC — Signed LB Logan Ndenbe to a three-year contract. Named Ike Opara assistant coach of Sporting KC II. Signed CB Kortne Ford to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Javain Brown to a three-year contract.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

INDY ELEVEN — Signed D Noah Powder.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-Signed MFs Nanan Houssou and Nicky Downs to one-year contracts.

United Soccer League Two

USL — Announced FC Miami City will join the USL W League for the 2022 season. Announced it awarded a USL League Two franchise to a group based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Announced Springfield Athletic Soccer Club to join USL League Two.

USL LEAGUE ONE

UNION OMAHA — Agreed to terms with G Rashid Nuhu for the 2022 season pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Imani Dorsey to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Cleopatra Borel assistant throwing coach for track & field.

