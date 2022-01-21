Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach and Nic Wilson hitting coach of Low-A Fresno.

NEW YORK METS — Named Glenn Sherlock bench coach, Eric Chavez hitting coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor, Joey Cora third base coach and infield instructor, Craig Bjornson bullpen coach, promoted Jeremy Barnes to assistant hitting coach and Jeremy Hefner pitching coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New York Knicks organization $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access with refusal to make Julius Randle available to the media following a Jan. 20 game against New Orleans.

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Cassius Stanley to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Chris Silva to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA THUNDER — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Ben Mason to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promote WR Trent Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LBs Whitney Mercilus and Za’Darius Smith from injured reserve. Released DL Jack Heflin and CB Isaac Yiadom.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and DB Robert Rochell to return from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Harvey Langi to a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Schoen general manager.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Trey Edmonds and T Chaz Green to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DB Darqueze Dennard and LB Mark Nzeocha to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Derrick Henry from injured reserve. Promoted CB Chris Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Steven Fogarty from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad and G Kyle Keyser to Providence.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Brett Murray to the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW Stefan Noesen from Chicago (AHL) loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad and D Jacob Moverare to Ontario.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Wade Allison and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad and C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Joachim Blichfeld and G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL) from the taxi squad on loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned RW Joey Anderson and D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned RW Justin Bailey and C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Jose’s F Krystof Hrabik 30 games for a racial gesture directed at Boko Imama on Jan. 12 in a game against Tucson.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Brandon Fortunato and RW Chase Lang to professional tryout contracts (PTO)

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Stephen Derocher to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Florida (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released C Patrick Shea from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled RW Tyler Irvine from Adirondack (ECHL) loan. Loaned RW Patrick McGrath to Adirondack.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed F Brennan Reasey off waivers.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Keoni Texeira to San Jose (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired Fs Brendan Harris and Dominick Sacco.

MAINE MARINERS — Recalled C Ian McKinnon from Providence (AHL) loan and D Nate Kallen from Springfield (AHL) loan. Traded G Zachary Bouthillier to Fort Wayne.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Bobby Butler to an ECHL contract and F Ethan Price to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Marc Nicholls technical director. Signed D Will Sands to a two-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga for the remainder of the 2022 season.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Martin Paterson first team assistant coach.

LA GALAXY — Acquired MF Mark Delgado from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) with performance-based incentives and signed him to a three-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

NASHVILLE SC — Re-signed G Bryan Meredith to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded homegrown priority on D Will Sands to Columbus Crew in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and performance-based incentives.

NORTH TEXAS SC — Named Pa-Modou Kah head coach.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed F Fredy Montero to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAP FC — Loaned MF Janio Bikel to Italian Serie B side LR Vicenza through June 2022 with an option to purchase.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Alann Torres to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

OAKLAND ROOTS — Signed Ds Alejandro Fuenmayor, Danny Barbir, Charlie Dennis and Edgardo Rito, MF Joseph Nane and W Dariusz Formella for the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Announced Athletic Director Bob Driscoll to retire in June after serving the College for 21 years.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Seth Larbi assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach.

