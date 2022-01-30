Funk and the Bucknell Bison host conference foe Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-8, 6-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-17, 1-8 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Loyola (MD) in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Bison are 3-5 in home games. Bucknell is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds have gone 6-3 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won the last meeting 71-67 on Jan. 11. Cam Spencer scored 26 points to help lead the Greyhounds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Kenny Jones is averaging eight points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

