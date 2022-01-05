Furman 58, UNC-Greensboro 54

FURMAN (10-6)

Hughey 0-0 0-0 0, Slawson 4-13 0-0 9, Bothwell 7-11 4-5 20, Foster 4-6 1-2 13, A.Hunter 5-17 1-1 16, Hien 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Pegues 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 6-8 58.

UNC-GREENSBORO (8-5)

Abdulsalam 5-7 1-1 11, Leyte 2-4 0-0 4, Buckingham 6-11 0-0 14, Ko.Langley 3-9 2-2 10, Treacy 4-13 0-0 9, Ke.Langley 1-5 0-0 2, White 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Tharrington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 3-3 54.

Halftime_Furman 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-31 (A.Hunter 5-15, Foster 4-4, Bothwell 2-4, Slawson 1-7, Hien 0-1), UNC-Greensboro 5-16 (Buckingham 2-4, Ko.Langley 2-4, Treacy 1-4, Tharrington 0-1, Ke.Langley 0-3). Rebounds_Furman 22 (Foster 8), UNC-Greensboro 33 (Abdulsalam 9). Assists_Furman 12 (Slawson, Bothwell 3), UNC-Greensboro 12 (Ko.Langley 4). Total Fouls_Furman 8, UNC-Greensboro 13. A_1,537 (23,500).

