Furman 75, Wofford 50

FURMAN (14-7)
Slawson 6-10 2-3 18, Bothwell 5-12 2-2 15, Foster 3-4 1-2 10, Garrison 1-6 0-0 3, Hunter 4-8 0-0 10, Hien 3-4 0-0 8, Pegues 3-4 0-0 8, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Hughey 0-1 0-0 0, Swanson 0-1 0-0 0, Beeker 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Repass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 5-7 75.
WOFFORD (12-8)
Mack 6-13 2-2 14, Bigelow 1-10 2-2 4, Klesmit 1-4 0-0 3, Larson 2-4 1-2 7, Safford 4-6 0-3 8, Patterson 2-3 2-3 8, Godwin 1-4 2-2 4, Tripp 0-1 2-2 2, Appelgren 0-0 0-0 0, Gore 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 11-16 50.
Halftime_Furman 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Furman 18-37 (Slawson 4-6, Foster 3-4, Bothwell 3-9, Pegues 2-2, Hien 2-3, Hunter 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Garrison 1-5), Wofford 5-15 (Larson 2-3, Patterson 2-3, Klesmit 1-3, Safford 0-2, Bigelow 0-4). Rebounds_Furman 28 (Slawson, Bothwell, Foster 5), Wofford 25 (Bigelow 10). Assists_Furman 18 (Garrison, Hunter 4), Wofford 11 (Larson 5). Total Fouls_Furman 18, Wofford 10. A_2,857 (3,500).
