Furman 79, VMI 64

VMI (11-10)

Stephens 8-15 3-4 20, Bonham 4-7 3-4 11, Conway 3-6 0-1 8, Curfman 5-12 2-3 16, Huff 3-13 2-2 9, Mans 0-0 0-0 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0, Sisco 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0, Tang 0-1 0-0 0, Rowe 0-1 0-0 0, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 10-14 64.

FURMAN (15-7)

Slawson 8-14 1-1 21, Bothwell 6-16 1-2 14, Foster 1-5 4-6 7, Garrison 8-11 1-2 22, Hunter 3-10 2-2 10, Hien 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Pegues 0-2 0-0 0, Hughey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 9-13 79.

Halftime_Furman 39-30. 3-Point Goals_VMI 8-23 (Curfman 4-8, Conway 2-5, Stephens 1-4, Huff 1-5, Watkins 0-1), Furman 14-41 (Garrison 5-8, Slawson 4-8, Hunter 2-8, Anderson 1-2, Foster 1-4, Bothwell 1-7, Hughey 0-1, Pegues 0-1, Hien 0-2). Fouled Out_Bonham. Rebounds_VMI 31 (Stephens, Conway 8), Furman 46 (Slawson 9). Assists_VMI 14 (Bonham 6), Furman 19 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_VMI 15, Furman 10. A_1,464 (4,000).

