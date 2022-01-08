Furman 81, Mercer 66

MERCER (8-7)

Haase 4-11 2-2 11, Grant 1-3 0-0 2, Greco 1-4 0-0 3, Robertson 4-10 5-5 14, Walker 4-9 1-2 10, Johnson 5-15 0-0 13, Baffuto 4-7 0-0 8, Glisson 1-1 1-2 3, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 9-11 66.

FURMAN (11-6)

Slawson 2-9 8-8 12, Bothwell 6-14 4-4 17, Foster 2-5 8-8 12, Garrison 2-5 2-2 7, Hunter 3-9 0-2 9, Anderson 5-6 0-0 15, Hughey 1-2 0-0 2, Hien 3-6 1-2 7, Pegues 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 23-26 81.

Halftime_Furman 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 7-19 (Johnson 3-8, Greco 1-2, Robertson 1-2, Walker 1-3, Haase 1-4), Furman 10-26 (Anderson 5-6, Hunter 3-7, Garrison 1-2, Bothwell 1-6, Foster 0-2, Slawson 0-3). Rebounds_Mercer 26 (Haase, Greco, Walker, Johnson, Baffuto 4), Furman 37 (Foster 8). Assists_Mercer 15 (Walker 5), Furman 18 (Bothwell, Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Mercer 16, Furman 13. A_3,217 (4,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.