Furman 88, W. Carolina 50

W. CAROLINA (8-11)

Petrakis 1-2 1-4 4, Bacote 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 2-9 2-3 6, Woolbright 5-12 4-4 14, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Banks 2-7 0-0 5, Price 3-6 3-5 11, Monroe 0-1 0-2 0, Gilmore 4-7 0-0 8, Everett 0-0 0-0 0, Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 10-18 50.

FURMAN (13-7)

Slawson 1-2 0-0 3, Bothwell 9-17 4-4 26, Foster 0-3 4-4 4, Garrison 4-7 0-0 12, Hunter 3-11 0-0 9, Pegues 6-10 0-0 18, Hughey 1-2 1-2 3, Anderson 3-6 0-0 9, Hien 2-4 0-0 4, Pugh 0-1 0-0 0, Repass 0-0 0-0 0, Beeker 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-0 0-0 0, Swanson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 9-10 88.

Halftime_Furman 33-16. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 4-23 (Price 2-3, Petrakis 1-2, Banks 1-5, Monroe 0-1, Woolbright 0-2, Bacote 0-3, Harris 0-3, Robinson 0-4), Furman 21-44 (Pegues 6-9, Garrison 4-6, Bothwell 4-9, Anderson 3-6, Hunter 3-10, Slawson 1-1, Foster 0-1, Hughey 0-1, Pugh 0-1). Rebounds_W. Carolina 31 (Woolbright 7), Furman 39 (Slawson 10). Assists_W. Carolina 9 (Bacote, Harris 2), Furman 25 (Slawson, Hunter 5). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 12, Furman 14. A_1,464 (4,000).

