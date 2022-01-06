Furman looks to extend streak vs Mercer

Mercer (8-6, 1-0) vs. Furman (10-6, 2-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Mercer. In its last 12 wins against the Bears, Furman has won by an average of 9 points. Mercer’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2016, a 69-65 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman’s Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Slawson has had his hand in 40 percent of all Furman field goals over the last five games. Slawson has 28 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Mercer is 0-5 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Furman is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points. The Paladins have allowed 61.8 points per game over their last five.

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

