Galatasaray fires veteran coach Fatih Terim again

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 11:27 am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray fired veteran coach Fatih Terim on Monday, ending his fourth spell with the club he led to the UEFA Cup title in 2000.

The 68-year-old Terim leaves with the team in the knockout round of the Europa League. Galatasaray is in 12th place in the 20-team Turkish league after a 1-0 home loss against Giresunspor.

Galatasaray president Burak Elmas announced the firing while noting Terim achieved success in Europe this season “that makes us all proud.”

Terim’s team finished first in a Europa League group ahead of Marseille and Lazio to advance to the round of 16. The draw will be made on Feb. 25, after the knockout playoffs.

Terim also coached Turkey’s national team three times and reached the semifinals of the 2008 European Championship.

