On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gambrell, Jr. lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 70-67

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had a career-high 26 points and his 3-pointer with three seconds left lifted Prairie View past Alabama State 70-67 on Saturday.

Markedric Bell had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Prairie View (3-12, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 10 points and six rebounds. D’Rell Roberts had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Range had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (5-14, 3-3). Trace Young added 13 points. Jordan O’Neal had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Cloud Native Security Platform-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey