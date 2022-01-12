Gardner-Webb 64, Presbyterian 61

PRESBYTERIAN (8-10)

McCormack 2-2 0-0 5, Harrison 7-16 5-7 21, Reddish 0-1 1-2 1, Younger 1-4 2-2 4, Stewart 1-3 0-0 3, Barnett 5-12 0-2 13, Hill 4-13 1-2 10, Thrash 1-5 0-0 2, Ard 1-1 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-15 61.

GARDNER-WEBB (9-7)

Dufeal 1-2 6-6 8, Reid 1-4 1-6 3, Soumaoro 1-2 0-1 2, Terry 6-8 2-3 15, D.Williams 5-14 3-4 16, Selden 4-8 2-2 11, Sears 2-7 4-4 9, L.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 18-26 64.

Halftime_Presbyterian 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 8-28 (Barnett 3-6, Harrison 2-7, McCormack 1-1, Stewart 1-2, Hill 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Thrash 0-3, Younger 0-3), Gardner-Webb 6-19 (D.Williams 3-8, Terry 1-2, Selden 1-3, Sears 1-4, Dufeal 0-1, Soumaoro 0-1). Rebounds_Presbyterian 31 (Barnett, Hill 7), Gardner-Webb 30 (Reid, D.Williams 6). Assists_Presbyterian 14 (Harrison, Reddish 4), Gardner-Webb 12 (Soumaoro 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 23, Gardner-Webb 16. A_449 (3,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.