Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63

GARDNER-WEBB (7-7)

Dufeal 1-4 1-2 3, Reid 3-7 4-5 10, Terry 8-12 3-4 19, D.Williams 8-14 1-2 20, Z.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Sears 2-6 4-4 8, Selden 7-9 0-1 16, Soumaoro 1-4 0-0 3, L.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 13-18 88.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-10)

Clinton 2-7 0-0 4, Bowser 1-1 0-1 2, Buskey 1-4 1-3 4, Knox 2-4 1-1 6, Faye 2-6 2-2 6, Harris 5-10 0-0 10, Chavez 3-8 2-2 11, Moore 1-3 1-2 4, Florence 2-9 0-0 5, Kelly 3-4 2-4 8, Anderson 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 23-59 10-16 63.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 51-26. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 7-25 (D.Williams 3-8, Selden 2-3, Soumaoro 1-3, Z.Williams 1-3, Dufeal 0-2, Sears 0-2, Terry 0-4), Charleston Southern 7-29 (Chavez 3-6, Knox 1-2, Moore 1-3, Buskey 1-4, Florence 1-5, Clinton 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Faye 0-3, Harris 0-3). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 36 (Reid, Z.Williams 8), Charleston Southern 32 (Faye 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 16 (Z.Williams, Sears 4), Charleston Southern 12 (Faye, Harris, Chavez 2). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 18, Charleston Southern 14. A_213 (881).

