Gardner-Webb visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 41-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Drew Pember scored 41 points in UNC Asheville’s 78-74 overtime victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 at home. UNC Asheville has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is the Big South leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by D’Maurian Williams averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajion Jones is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.3 points. Pember is averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Lance Terry is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

