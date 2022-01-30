George Mason 72, UMass 62

GEORGE MASON (11-7)

Oduro 3-5 0-2 6, Cooper 4-7 1-2 12, Gaines 3-6 6-8 14, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Schwartz 6-11 1-1 15, Frazier 3-4 0-2 6, Polite 1-4 2-2 5, Hartwell 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 3-4 0-3 6. Totals 26-51 10-20 72.

UMASS (9-11)

Buttrick 3-5 2-2 10, G.Jones 3-6 2-3 9, R.Kelly 4-11 2-3 13, C.Kelly 2-10 0-0 5, Weeks 1-7 2-2 5, Garcia 3-10 6-7 13, Steadman 2-6 1-2 5, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Santos 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 15-19 62.

Halftime_George Mason 37-27. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 10-23 (Cooper 3-4, Gaines 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Schwartz 2-6, Polite 1-3, Hartwell 0-2), UMass 9-28 (R.Kelly 3-5, Buttrick 2-3, Garcia 1-1, G.Jones 1-2, Weeks 1-6, C.Kelly 1-7, Mitchell 0-1, Santos 0-3). Rebounds_George Mason 34 (Gaines 8), UMass 32 (Buttrick, Garcia 6). Assists_George Mason 20 (Johnson 9), UMass 15 (Garcia 5). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, UMass 16. A_2,321 (9,493).

