George Mason 75, St. Bonaventure 66

ST. BONAVENTURE (11-5)

Osunniyi 2-6 4-6 8, Adaway 4-7 4-5 15, Holmes 4-15 6-7 14, Lofton 5-11 4-6 15, Welch 5-12 0-0 14, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 18-24 66.

GEORGE MASON (10-7)

Oduro 5-9 5-6 15, Cooper 6-12 1-2 18, Gaines 5-11 1-1 14, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Schwartz 7-12 1-1 20, Polite 1-2 0-1 2, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 8-11 75.

Halftime_George Mason 33-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 8-23 (Welch 4-10, Adaway 3-5, Lofton 1-4, Holmes 0-4), George Mason 15-32 (Schwartz 5-9, Cooper 5-11, Gaines 3-8, Johnson 2-2, Jones 0-1, Oduro 0-1). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 25 (Osunniyi, Welch 7), George Mason 27 (Gaines 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 9 (Holmes 5), George Mason 19 (Oduro, Gaines, Polite 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 15, George Mason 16. A_2,687 (10,000).

