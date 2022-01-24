George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 71

SAINT JOSEPH’S (8-10)

Funk 6-9 0-0 17, Reynolds 7-12 0-0 18, Obinna 3-4 2-4 8, Brown 4-7 0-0 9, Hall 6-14 0-0 15, Bishop 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 2-4 71.

GEORGE MASON (9-7)

Oduro 12-22 6-7 31, Cooper 3-7 0-0 6, Gaines 4-5 0-1 9, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Schwartz 6-12 0-0 14, Polite 4-6 0-0 9, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 6-8 77.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 13-26 (Funk 5-7, Reynolds 4-7, Hall 3-8, Brown 1-2, Bishop 0-2), George Mason 5-22 (Schwartz 2-7, Gaines 1-2, Polite 1-3, Oduro 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Cooper 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 26 (Hall 9), George Mason 20 (Gaines 9). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 17 (Hall 9), George Mason 12 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 15, George Mason 9. A_2,346 (10,000).

