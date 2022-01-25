Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

George Mason hosts Saint Bonaventure following Oduro’s 31-point outing

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-7, 2-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Oduro scored 31 points in George Mason’s 77-71 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Patriots are 7-1 in home games. George Mason scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Bonnies are 3-1 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.7.

The Patriots and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Jaren Holmes is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country