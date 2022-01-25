George Mason hosts Saint Bonaventure following Oduro’s 31-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-7, 2-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Oduro scored 31 points in George Mason’s 77-71 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Patriots are 7-1 in home games. George Mason scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Bonnies are 3-1 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.7.

The Patriots and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Jaren Holmes is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

