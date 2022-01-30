George Mason visits UMass after Kelly’s 21-point game

George Mason Patriots (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-10, 2-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the George Mason Patriots after Rich Kelly scored 21 points in UMass’ 77-71 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen are 7-2 on their home court. UMass is eighth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Noah Fernandes averaging 4.6.

The Patriots are 3-1 in A-10 play. George Mason has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen and Patriots meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernandes is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Minutemen. Kelly is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for UMass.

D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 15.8 points. Josh Oduro is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

