George Washington 64, Fordham 55

FORDHAM (9-9)

Ohams 4-11 5-6 13, Charlton 1-4 0-0 3, Colon-Navarro 3-8 0-0 8, Quisenberry 6-16 2-2 15, Rose 5-13 0-0 13, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Novitskyi 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 1-1 0-0 3, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 7-8 55.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-12)

Dean 3-6 1-2 7, Samuels 1-4 0-0 3, Bamisile 2-5 1-2 6, Bishop 9-18 4-5 25, Freeman 3-13 0-1 6, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Lindo 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 24-57 8-12 64.

Halftime_George Washington 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 8-22 (Rose 3-9, Colon-Navarro 2-5, Riley 1-1, Charlton 1-3, Quisenberry 1-3, Novitskyi 0-1), George Washington 8-23 (Bishop 3-7, Lindo 2-4, Bamisile 1-3, Samuels 1-3, Adams 1-4, Freeman 0-2). Rebounds_Fordham 30 (Ohams 10), George Washington 38 (Dean 14). Assists_Fordham 6 (Charlton, Colon-Navarro 2), George Washington 14 (Dean, Bamisile 3). Total Fouls_Fordham 14, George Washington 11.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.