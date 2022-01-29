Georgetown faces Butler, aims to stop road slide

Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will look to end its five-game road losing streak when the Hoyas play Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 at home. Butler gives up 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Hoyas are 0-6 against conference opponents. Georgetown leads the Big East shooting 38.6% from downtown. Ryan Mutombo paces the Hoyas shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 72-58 on Jan. 14. Jair Bolden scored 23 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Golden is shooting 53.8% and averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Kaiden Rice averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

