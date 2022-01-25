Georgia 82, Alabama 76

ALABAMA (13-7)

Rojas 2-7 3-5 8, Bediako 4-5 0-0 8, Davison 3-7 1-2 7, Ellis 5-11 4-6 15, Shackelford 6-10 2-4 20, Jah.Quinerly 2-9 0-0 5, Gurley 5-7 1-1 11, Miles 0-4 2-2 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 13-20 76.

GEORGIA (6-14)

Bridges 5-8 3-3 13, Baumann 2-3 0-0 6, Cook 5-14 4-5 15, Etter 3-3 0-0 8, Oquendo 4-11 2-3 11, Ridgnal 2-6 0-0 4, Wright 1-3 2-2 5, Abdur-Rahim 1-6 10-11 13, McMillan 2-2 3-6 7. Totals 25-56 24-30 82.

Halftime_Alabama 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 9-34 (Shackelford 6-9, Rojas 1-4, Ellis 1-5, Jah.Quinerly 1-7, Gurley 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Davison 0-3, Miles 0-3), Georgia 8-23 (Etter 2-2, Baumann 2-3, Wright 1-2, Abdur-Rahim 1-3, Oquendo 1-4, Cook 1-6, Ridgnal 0-3). Fouled Out_Rojas, Bridges. Rebounds_Alabama 40 (Ellis 9), Georgia 28 (Oquendo 7). Assists_Alabama 18 (Davison 7), Georgia 16 (Cook 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 23, Georgia 20. A_6,703 (10,523).

