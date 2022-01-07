Georgia faces tough test vs No. 16 Kentucky

Georgia (5-9, 0-1) vs. No. 16 Kentucky (11-3, 1-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Kentucky lost 65-60 at LSU in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Oscar Tshiebwe has put up a double-double (15.2 points and 15.1 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Wildcats. TyTy Washington Jr. is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Braelen Bridges, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Aaron Cook has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Cook has 18 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Kentucky’s Kellan Grady has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 47.7 percent of them, and is 24 for 43 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 57.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 17th among Division 1 teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 244th).

