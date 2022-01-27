Georgia Southern faces UL Monroe, looks to halt 3-game slide

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-10, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern enters the matchup with UL Monroe as losers of three games in a row.

The Warhawks have gone 7-3 in home games. UL Monroe is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah McCadden averaging 3.9.

The Warhawks and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Jones is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kamari Brown is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.4 points. Andrei Savrasov is shooting 53.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.