Georgia State faces Louisiana, seeks to break 5-game slide

Georgia State Panthers (6-9, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State enters the matchup against Louisiana as losers of five games in a row.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-2 in home games. Louisiana averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Brown is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Corey Allen is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Panthers. Nelson Phillips is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

