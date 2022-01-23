Trending:
Georgia Tech 103, Clayton St. 53

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 7:04 pm
CLAYTON ST. (0-1)

Lynch 1-7 2-4 5, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Shaw 4-4 2-4 10, K.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Joyner 1-5 0-0 3, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Saams 2-6 2-3 6, Womack 2-3 5-8 9, Hadden 2-7 2-6 6, Curtis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 13-25 53.

GEORGIA TECH (8-10)

Howard 1-2 2-2 4, K.Moore 3-5 2-2 9, Devoe 7-13 2-3 20, Sturdivant 3-5 0-0 7, Usher 7-11 0-0 16, Coleman 4-5 0-0 12, Kelly 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 2-10 0-0 4, Meka 2-3 0-0 4, J.Moore 5-6 2-2 13, Gigiberia 3-5 2-2 8, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-70 10-11 103.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 51-20. 3-Point Goals_Clayton St. 4-26 (Robinson 2-4, Lynch 1-4, Joyner 1-5, Curtis 0-1, Walker 0-1, Saams 0-2, Hadden 0-3, K.Johnson 0-3, Williams 0-3), Georgia Tech 15-24 (Coleman 4-5, Devoe 4-7, Kelly 2-3, Usher 2-4, J.Moore 1-1, K.Moore 1-1, Sturdivant 1-3). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_Clayton St. 22 (Hadden 5), Georgia Tech 41 (Devoe, J.Moore 6). Assists_Clayton St. 13 (Womack 4), Georgia Tech 22 (Devoe 7). Total Fouls_Clayton St. 9, Georgia Tech 19. A_4,127 (8,600).

