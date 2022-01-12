Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 76

GEORGIA TECH (7-8)

K.Moore 0-3 2-2 2, Coleman 4-8 0-0 11, Devoe 5-10 3-3 13, Sturdivant 3-6 0-0 6, Usher 6-12 1-4 14, Maxwell 7-11 1-2 22, Smith 3-4 3-4 9, Kelly 1-3 2-2 4, Meka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 12-17 81.

BOSTON COLLEGE (6-8)

Bickerstaff 1-3 0-0 2, Karnik 3-4 2-3 8, Ashton-Langford 2-11 0-0 4, Langford 2-7 5-8 9, Zackery 3-7 1-1 9, Galloway 7-14 0-0 18, Post 10-14 4-7 24, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 12-19 76.

Halftime_Boston College 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 11-25 (Maxwell 7-11, Coleman 3-6, Usher 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Smith 0-1, Devoe 0-2), Boston College 6-21 (Galloway 4-10, Zackery 2-3, Jones 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-7). Fouled Out_Usher. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 33 (Devoe 9), Boston College 30 (Post 9). Assists_Georgia Tech 17 (Devoe, Usher 4), Boston College 16 (Zackery 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Boston College 16. A_3,591 (8,606).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.