On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll transferring to South Carolina

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 3:05 pm
1 min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll is leaving the national champions and joining South Carolina’s football program.

Carroll posted his decision Monday on social media. Carroll was moved from running back to the secondary by the Bulldogs and is expected to return to the offensive backfield with the Gamecocks.

Carroll, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman from Warrenton, Georgia, posted a photo of himself in a Gamecocks’ uniform with the words, “Committed, Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina,” across the bottom.

Carroll played in four games in the secondary for the Bulldogs last season. He finished the season with three tackles and a pass breakup.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Carroll is expected to bolster a running back spot at South Carolina after its two leading rushers this season, Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White, declared for the NFL draft.

Carroll’s pickup continues a strong use of the NCAA transfer portal by South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, who went 7-6 in his first year as coach.

The Gamecocks have picked up ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and his Sooners’ teammate tight end Austin Stogner. South Carolina has also signed tailback Christian Bale-Smith, who was Wake Forest’s leading rusher last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country