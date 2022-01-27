Trending:
Germany scores 23 to lift UTSA past FIU 73-66

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:08 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany had 23 points and 11 rebounds as UTSA topped Florida International 73-66 on Thursday night.

Dhieu Deing had 19 points for UTSA (8-13, 1-7 Conference USA), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 17 points. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had six rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 17 points for the Panthers (12-8, 2-5). Petar Krivokapic added 12 points and six rebounds. Clevon Brown had 12 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

