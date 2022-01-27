Gholston and the Milwaukee Panthers visit conference foe Robert Morris

Milwaukee Panthers (7-13, 5-6 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-16, 1-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes Robert Morris and Milwaukee face off on Thursday.

The Colonials are 2-6 on their home court. Robert Morris averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 5-6 in conference play. Milwaukee is the Horizon leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaging 5.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 77-69 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Baldwin led the Panthers with 26 points, and Rasheem Dunn led the Colonials with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahliel Spear is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

DeAndre Gholston is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.6 points. Josh Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

